Walmart hires 243K veterans through program created in 2013

Walmart has announced it has hired more than 243,000 veterans nationwide as part of its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment, which was started in 2013.

Of those, more than 10,000 veterans have been hired in California since 2013 and earned more than 1,700 promotions. The goal of the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment was to reach 250,000 veterans by the end of 2020, which the company is likely to surpass.

“It’s our honor to support veterans and military families,” said Retired Brig. Gen. Gary Profit, Walmart senior director of military programs. “These men and women are assets to our workforce, bringing the type of experience and work ethic we value here at Walmart. We’re proud to continue providing quality career opportunities when they return home.”

Walmart also had its Military Spouse Career Connection program, which was started on Veterans Day 2018. Since then, more than 14,000 military spouses have been hired, the company said.