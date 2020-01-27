Walmart giving its employees access to low-cost gym memberships

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart and Tesla have settled a lawsuit filed by the retail giant alleging that Tesla installed rooftop solar panels that caught fire. The companies say in a joint statement issued Wednesday, Nov. 6, that both sides have resolved issues raised by Walmart in the case. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Walmart is giving its employees access to gym memberships for as low as $9 per paycheck.

In partnership with Trivity Health, the new benefit would give employees access to Trivity’s Prime Fitness program. Under the program, employees can get memberships at more than 9,000 participating fitness centers nationwide.

Planet Fitness, Sculpt 365 and other gyms in Bakersfield are available to local Walmart employees under the program.

The program is available to full- and part-time employees, as well as temporary associates. No contracts or enrollment fees are required.

While many states allow these types of programs to be taken directly out of employees paychecks, that is not the case in California. To enroll in the program and set up monthly payment, call 833-236-0181.