Walmart donates $15,000 to Police Activities League

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Walmart stepped up to help cool off Bakersfield police officers and local kids keep on the right track.

Walmart donated four pallets of water plus coolers for Bakersfield police vehicles. It’ll help the men and women in blue stay hydrated in the valley’s notoriously hot summers.

Walmart also dropped off a $15,000 check for the Police Activities League.

Sgt. David Brooks says the league is a non-profit so it relies on donations.

Officers train disadvanaged kids in different sports like boxing and soccer, while offering other after-school activities.

“I think it’s an amazing donation they’re providing to keep that going and keep these kids out of the streets and away from things they shouldn’t be doing,” he said.

Brooks said the donation will go toward the league’s summer and after school programs.