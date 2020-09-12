Wall Street to be temporarily closed so restaurants can serve customers in alley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Restaurants in downtown Bakersfield now have another option when it comes to serving guests.

The nonprofit Hub of Bakersfield is partnering with restaurants on Wall Street to temporarily close the alley for part of each week to allow the eateries to serve customers outside, as Gov. Newsom’s ban on indoor dining remains in place.

“We hope that we can get back to normal soon, but realistically we don’t know, so we are making plans to do additional street closures in downtown over the next few weeks,” said Councilman Andrae Gonzales. 

Restaurants that are part of Wall Street Alley include Mama Roomba’s, Two Goats and the Goose and Jerry’s Pizza Pub.

