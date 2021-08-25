‘Walk Like MADD’ fundraiser scheduled Sept. 25 to fight impaired driving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The eighth annual “Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash” fundraiser to combat drunken driving will take place Sept. 25, organizers say.

The event, hosted by MADD Kern County, brings together surviving victims of drunken driving crashes, families and friends of those killed, law enforcement and community leaders.

“Impaired driving continues to be one of the leading causes of fatalities and injuries on our roadways, with devastating consequences for all involved, especially innocent bystanders,” said Carla Pearson, MADD Kern County’s victim services specialist. “Let’s all remember and remind our loved ones that these crashes are 100% preventable.”

Funds raised will go toward local educational programs and prevention services, raise awareness of the impaired driving problem in Kern and support survivors.

The walk will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Park at River Walk. Click here to register.