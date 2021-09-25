‘Walk Like MADD’ event brings together survivors, victims of DUI crashes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County residents came together Saturday in the fight against impaired driving for the 8th annual Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash.

The event brought together survivors and victims of DUI related crashes. Families of people injured and killed, law enforcement and community leaders marched and rallied for the cause. It’s become one of the largest fundraising walks and runs in Kern County.

The District Attorney’s Office says at least 4,000 DUI arrests are made in Kern County each year — or about 12 DUI arrests a day.

“This is 100% preventable and if we as a community come together as we are … we can get one step closer to no more victims,” RiverLakes Community Church Pastor Angelo Frazier said.

Since the first Walk Like MADD in 2014, Mothers Against Drunk Driving has raised more than $400,000. That money benefits local educational programs and prevention services and provides support to local victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes.