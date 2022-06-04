BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ronald McDonald House Walk For Kids returned in person for the first time in two years.

The event kicked off Saturday morning and has already raised more than $140,000 of their $165,000 goal.

The Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families who have to travel for their children’s medical needs, giving them a sense of normalcy you may not find at a hospital.

“Families are able to get more restful sleep, they’re able to make better decisions, they’re able to build a community with other families who are staying at the house,” CEO of Ronald McDonald House charities Southern California Fatima Djalmane Rodriguez said.

The Bakersfield house has helped more than 4,000 people who have traveled to Kern County for their child’s treatment.