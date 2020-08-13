Wake and viewing happening today for 14-year-old who died after being pulled from Kern River

Related Content Car wash fundraiser held for 14-year-old who died after falling into the Kern River Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A wake and viewing are scheduled tonight for a 14-year-old girl who died last month after she was pulled from the Kern River.

The wake and viewing for Precious Porter will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care at 3312 Niles St., family said. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Basham.

Porter went missing in the river the evening of July 18. Rescuers located and pulled her from the river and gave her CPR. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead the same evening.