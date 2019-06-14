Waiting to beat the summer heat

Before you head out into the heat this summer, a reminder to prepare for the rush of others looking to do the same.

As the annual city-wide swimsuit drive began and offered free entry for donations from 1 to 4 p.m., long lines formed to enter the McMurtrey Aquatic Center pool. A viewer in line said she had waited about an hour before entering.

A reminder now that while the pool is a great way to stay active in the summer months, it’s important to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time.

The annual bathing suit drive runs throughout the summer, but donations made today give attendees free admission to public swim at Jefferson, Silver Creek, McMurtrey Aquatic Center and Dr. Martin Luther King Park pools. The regular cost to swim at McMurtrey Aquatic Center is $4.