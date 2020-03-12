WAC, AAC, Pac 12, Big Ten, CIF, MLS cancel seasons amid coronavirus outbreak

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Big Ten Website

Several sports events have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The Western Athletic Conference, American Athletic Conference, Pac 12, Big Ten, CIF and the Southeastern Conference have all announced that they are suspending their seasons amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. 

The Ivy League also cancelled its tournament earlier this week.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the Big Ten Conference said in a statement. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News