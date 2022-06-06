BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are heading into Tuesday’s election with brand-new district lines.

This winter, California completed the required process of re-drawing its districts every ten years.

It’s significant as it means voters, candidates and even the most tenured lawmakers are facing new territory for the first time in a decade.

This process of redistricting is why voters may see different candidates on their ballot this year. You can only vote for candidates running in the district you live in, which may have changed after this once-a-decade process.

For incumbents, the process is just as meaningful – because they are facing brand new voters.

20th Congressional District

Before redistricting, the 20th Congressional district previously included parts of Kern, Tulare and Los Angeles counties.

Republicans out-registered Democrats by about 10%.

The last time the district was on the ballot in 2020, Kevin McCarthy won it with about 62% of the vote.

Now, the newly redrawn district now includes Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties — losing the portion of northern Los Angeles county and now stretching all the way to Fresno suburb of Clovis.

Republicans now out register Democrats by 21% — an increase of 11% so a big gain for the GOP here.

22nd Congressional District

The 22nd congressional district previously had Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.

Democrats had a 16.2% registration edge over Republicans.

In 2020, David Valadao won the district by a very tight margin, getting 50.4% of the votes.

The new district includes the same counties but loses some ground in Fresno and Kings county.

Democrats got a marginal boost, now out-registering Republicans by 16.67%.

16th Senate District

The 16th senate district used to include Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.

It was a very solid Democratic district, with Democrats having a 19.2% registration edge.

The last time this district was on the ballot was 2018. In California, State Senators are elected every 4 years — Senators in odd districts are chosen during presidential election years and Senator in even districts are elected during midterm years.

In 2018, Democrat Melissa Hurtado took the district with 55.8% of the vote.

The newly redrawn district, loses some blue-leaning areas of Fresno–particularly the city of Sanger — and picks up some red-leaning voters in Bakersfield that are currently in Shannon Grove‘s district.

Democrats still hold a sizable majority here but that majority decreased from 19% to 12%.

12th Senate District

The 12th Senate district used to include Kern, San Bernardino and Tulare counties.

Republicans out-registered Democrats by about 12%. Republican Shannon Grove won the district in 2018 with 64% of the vote.

There are big geographical changes here.

The new district loses all of San Bernardino and now stretches all the way to Clovis in Fresno.

Republicans now out-register Democrats by almost 18% — a sizable gain.

35th Assembly District

The 35th district previously included Kern and Kings counties. Now, the district only has Kern, losing a portion of mostly Republican voters in Kings.

Democrats have a sound lead over Republicans in registration, with 24% more Democrats in this new district.

32nd Assembly District

The 32nd district used to only include Kern County, now it has Kern and picks up some land in Tulare County.

Republicans out-registered Democrats by 14% in the old district — in the new district that number jumped up to 23% Republican registration edge.