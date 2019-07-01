Voter fraud charge dismissed against former city council candidate De La Torre

Gilberto De La Torre during an appearance on “Kern County: In Depth” in 2018.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A misdemeanor voter fraud charge against a former Bakersfield City Council candidate has been dismissed.

One count of voter fraud against former Bakersfield Ward 1 candidate Gilberto De La Torre, has been dropped according to Kern County Superior Court records.

De La Torre was charged with voter fraud in November. Prosecutors said De La Torre voted by mail for another person without their authority.

De La Torre denied the allegation and pleaded no contest to the count in December.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for late June, but the charge was suddenly dismissed last week.

17 News reached out to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, but the office has not returned calls for comment.

Meanwhile, De La Torre’s Facebook page posted a statement following the dismissal.

On election day 2018, Gilberto De La Torre, candidate for Bakersfield City Council Ward 1, was charged with 1 count of potential voter fraud from the 2016 election. From the beginning Gilberto declared his innocence and that this charge was untrue. Friday, June 28 his case (BM928348A) was fully dismissed by Kern Superior Court. The campaign is grateful for the thorough investigations of the court and of the District Attorney’s office, and are relieved that his innocence is now vindicated. We thank all our supporters for the record turnout, we came within 163 votes of winning, and together we will still work to have safer streets, a united community, and a brighter future. Although justice prevailed, I want to take a moment to honor, cherish, and love our family. Thank you all for your faith and good spirit. Gilberto De La Torre for City Council Ward 1, Facebook

The voter fraud charge was classified a misdemeanor, with penalties that could’ve resulted in a fine up to $1,000 and six months in jail.