Volunteers refurbish playhouse at Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Habitat for Humanity and local Boy Scouts to refurbish a children’s playhouse at the Ronald McDonald House at Memorial Hospital.

The playhouse was built 10 years ago at the Ronald McDonald House — which helps families who have children staying at the hospital.

In honor of those 10 years, Habitat for Humanity and the Boy Scouts — with funding from the Bakersfield East Rotary — gave it a fresh coat of paint and a new look. More than a dozen volunteers helped on Saturday’s project.

“To be able to come outside and have a tea party or ride the tricycles or get some of the other toys out of the playhouse and just have a kind of fun afternoon it’s just one of those additional things that provides a little bit of comfort and care to those families who are going through a trying time with their child’s hospitalization,” Scarlett Sabin with the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House said.

Sabin credits the project to collaboration between the groups and wanting to make an impact in the community.