POND, Calif. (KGET) – You can be forgiven if you’ve never heard of the Kern County community of Pond. The unincorporated town that lies along a lonely stretch of Highway 43 has fewer than 100 residents.

So, life, as you might imagine, is typically pretty quiet in Pond, which lies about 8 miles southwest of Delano. But things got lively amid the nonstop downpour of March 11. Sisters Sandra Blevins and Sherry Mitchell, who live across the road from each other, remember what Caltrans representatives told them when they knocked on their doors — Poso Creek has breached its banks and they had to evacuate — now.

“In 20 minutes you’re going to be underwater,” Blevins said, quoting the Caltrans representative. “Throw what you can in your car and get out.”

“Devastating,” her sister and neighbor, Sherry Mitchell said.

“Nightmare,” Blevins said.

Mother nature wasn’t done. Poso Creek overflowed again on March 15, the culmination of several days of rain and the flood waters flowed straight to Pond.

When the residents returned days later, they found devastation. Four houses in particular were uninhabitable.

“All of the homes had between eight and 24 inches of water,” Chris Chiles said. “so all the sheetrock had to be cut out at four feet – their cabinets, their bathtubs, their insulation, their flooring, all of their furnishings – we took it out and put it in the dump.”

Chiles, who lives in Richmond, Va., is the crisis response team coordinator for God’s Pit Crew, an organization that travels the country taking on construction jobs for people and communities in desperate need, like the flooded-out village of Pond.

“Wherever there’s a disaster in the country, we show up and we help folks for free,” Chiles said.

One of the volunteers is Russell Bilbrey, who says he used to work at Pond School.

“I came by and I saw there was a need,” he said.

Like Bilbrey, Dena Mojo of Bakersfield volunteers all over the country for God’s Pit Crew. Imagine her surprise when she and others learned the pit crew was in Kern County.

“We’ve been to Houston, Mississippi, the Dakotas, all kinds of places,” she said. “Then we heard about Pond, that a crew from Virginia was here mucking out some flooded homes, and we’re like, ‘Wait a minute, that’s like our backyard, this is what we do.’”

Last Friday, they went to work. Members of God’s Pit Crew from all over the country, as well as local volunteers and residents of Pond, the flood victims themselves. they mucked out the floor and then ripped out waterlogged sections of the house.

And now the work begins. For the next three weeks, God’s Pit Crew and its new friends will put Pond back together.

“There’s nothing like helping someone that can’t help themselves,” Chiles said. “The Lord tells us to go and help our neighbors. These folks are my neighbors. I may live on the other side of the country but they’re my neighbors.”

The gratitude of the townsfolk is evident.

“We get smiles, we get tears, we get hugs,” Chiles said. “It’s just all the way around. It’s a beautiful thing.”

The families have been able to line up new furnishings through grants and donations. Monetary donations are always appreciated as are volunteer workers.

Visit GodsPitCrew.com for information on how you can help.