BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Volunteers with Honor Flight of Kern County raised funds for veterans to visit Washington D.C.

Volunteers were at the Chuy’s on Rosedale Highway until 8 p.m. Thursday and there were Marines and veterans onsite to accept donations and chat.

“It was beautiful. It’s a good thing, you see everybody, if you know anybody on the wall, everybody knows somebody on the wall,” Jose Garcia a Vietnam Veteran said. “You get to see the wall, you get to see all the monuments, the war veterans and everything there, it’s really nice.”

The money raised will go to sending veterans to see monuments in Washington D.C.