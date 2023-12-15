BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the American symbol that marks the start of the holiday. For Wreaths Across America, spreading wreaths means cherishing those who make the holidays special.

This year, an early start to the day with motorcycles, and almost a hundred volunteers showed up to the Bakersfield National Cemetery to spread the joy. For Henry Joseph Garcia, this day was much more than volunteering.

“I loved my brother very much and I was kind of shocked when he passed away,” said Henry Joseph Garcia, who is laying a wreath to his brother. “This is the first time that I’ve been over here since he was buried here, so this is one of the reasons I came over.”

Henry lost his brother Blas Garcia in June. Although it will be a sad Christmas without his brother, Henry says he couldn’t miss this day.

“It’s a personal thing […] It’s a remembrance of him to lay that wreath,” said Henry Joseph Garcia, “He was the younger brother. I should have gone first, not him.”

Many volunteers like Henry Garcia have a personal connection to this tradition. Even in the cold and winds, dozens showed up to help.

“There must have been at least 60 to 70, it was outstanding. it was outstanding!” said Penny Martinez, with Wreaths Across America.

It was all hands on deck to unload the wreaths for a historic laying.

“7,512, we have a wreath for every single grave marker. First time in a long time.” said Penny Martinez.