Volunteers from local Lowe’s stores and Rebuilding Together Kern County joined in to help renovate the city’s oldest senior center.

Lowe’s stores from Rosedale Highway and Columbus Street locations partnered with rebuilding together to renovate the Bakersfield Senior Center.

More than 3,300 Lowe’s employee volunteers contributed almost 31,000 hours.

The project will alllow the Bakersfiled Senior Center to better serve the hundreds of area seniors and families during the holidays.