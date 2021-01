(KGET) -- Two possible candidates for governor in 2022 are set to appear Wednesday for a virtual fundraiser to recall Gavin Newsom.

Former mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer and accountant John Cox, who lost to Newsom in 2018, will appear on Zoom as part of the "Rescue California...Recall Gavin Newsom" fundraiser from noon to 1 p.m., FOX40 reporter Nikki Laurenzo said in a tweet.