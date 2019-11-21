Volunteers needed for upcoming homeless count

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re concerned about the local homelessness crisis, there is a way you can help.

The Kern County Homeless Collaborative is seeking volunteers for January’s homeless count.

Volunteers will be sent all over Kern County to jot down the number of people living outside homeless shelters.

The Kern County Homeless Collaborative is calling it the Point-In-Time Count and it will take place Jan. 24 at 3 a.m.

Organizers say participating in the event is a great way to learn about the community and make a difference.

Training and resources will be provided.

To register for the homeless count, you can click here.