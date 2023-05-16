BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Bakersfield National Cemetery is looking for volunteers this Memorial Day weekend.

On Thursday, May 25, organizers are asking for volunteers to help place flag holders throughout the cemetery at 8:30 a.m.

On Saturday, May 27 the Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at about 9 a.m. Organizers are asking for volunteers to assist with flag placement after the ceremony is over.

For all family members interested in placing a flag at their loved one’s gravesite, they will be able to do so prior to the ceremony on May 27 between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, May 30, volunteers will be needed to help pick up flags and flag holders at 8:30 a.m.