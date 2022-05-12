BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Historic Union Cemetery is getting ready for its annual Memorial Day event, but organizers need some help.

The cemetery is looking for volunteers to place and remove American flags on over 5,000 veteran gravesites for Memorial Day weekend.

Volunteers are needed for Friday, May 27 at 4 p.m. and Monday, May 30 at 2 p.m.

The cemetery is located at 730 Potomac Ave. at the southwest corner of Potomac Avenue and South King Street.

For more information you can call 661-323-9648.