BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Links for Life is asking for volunteers for three upcoming events in Kern County.

The nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers for the AIS Cancer Center event on Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Pink Table Fest event on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Calvary Bakersfield event on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Three-hour shifts are available for these events.

Volunteers for the events will staff the Links for Life booth and engage with attendees.

If you are interested in volunteering for any of the events contact the Links for Life office at 661-322-5601 OR STAFF@LINKSFORLIFE.ORG.