BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County needs 19 volunteers to serve a one-year term on its grand jury starting in July.

Jurors must be available 20 hours a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 2023 through June 2024. They will look into the operations of county, city and district governments to make sure they’re working efficiently and public funds are being put to their best use.

The grand jury hears evidence from the District Attorney’s office and may issue criminal indictments, and may also issue accusations against public officials.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens 18 or older, lived in Kern County at least a year, have a working knowledge of the English language, never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office, not served on a grand jury in another California county in the past year and not currently an elected public official.

Applications are available online and the deadline is March 3. Grand jury members receive a daily stipend based on hours worked and are reimbursed for using personal vehicles at the county rate.