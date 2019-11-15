Volunteers needed for HolidayLights at CALM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum says they need volunteers for this year’s HolidayLights at CALM.

HolidayLights at CALM runs from Nov. 30 to Jan. 4. It is closed on Christmas Day.

About 25 volunteers are needed each night from 5 to 10 p.m.

Volunteers need to be at least 17 years old.

Volunteers will be needed to act as hosts guiding guests through the lights.

CALM will give volunteers a free admission pass to HolidayLights for each full night worked as a “Thank you.”

Businesses or organizations who sponsor and provide 25 volunteers will be given the opportunity to set up an information table the night they volunteer.

Anyone interested in volunteering for HolidayLights at CALM can call Lana Fain at 661-871-1822.