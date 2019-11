Active Bakersfield Alliance is looking for volunteers for the Bakersfield Marathon on Nov. 16 and 17.

The organization said it needs around 700 volunteers to assist with the marathon. Volunteer opportunities include pre-race registration, course setup and breakdown, supporting the more than 2,500 expected runners on the race course and welcoming them as they reach the finish line.

Please visit runbakersfield.com to learn about all volunteer opportunities.