BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) – The Active Bakersfield Alliance will need eager volunteers as they host the sixth annual Bakersfield Marathon presented by Dignity Health on March 25 and 26.

This event will see over 2,000 runners arrive in Bakersfield from hundreds of cities and dozens of states across the country to run our streets.

About 700 volunteers will be needed for the event, organizers said in a statement. Volunteers are for pre-race registration at the alliance’s Health and Wellness Expo, and for the 26.2-mile race. Other volunteer duties will include supporting runners on the race course and welcoming runners and their guests into the Finish Line Festival on the grounds of the Kern County Museum.

Interested persons and groups are encouraged to sign up to help with all the events including the marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 6K events.

Volunteers can find out more and sign up at this link.