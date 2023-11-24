BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 100 volunteers came together this year at the Mission at Kern County to host their annual Thanksgiving meal.

It’s not just a free meal at the Mission at Kern County during Thanksgiving that hundreds of people line up for. It’s the human connection.

Lavonne Jarrow, food services manager at the Mission said, “Even if it’s just a smile, or coming to help serve a meal, teaching a class, or whatever they’re doing to help you. It plays a big difference.”

Jarrow said The Mission saved her life.

“I was addicted to drugs, I was homeless, and I went to prison.”

Jarrow learned to cook for big crowds in prison, but The Mission helped her get her Culinary Arts Degree when she got out.

“Wherever you’re at, they’re gonna meet you there and help you get the process you need to get through. I’m happy to say I’ve been here clean, sober. I’m good now for over 22 years.”