Volunteers cleaned up the community in various locations in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- It was a day of coming together as a community at Yokuts Park, as 2,000 volunteers came out to give Bakersfield a little cleanup.

The group "Keep Bakersfield Beautiful" hosted the Great American Cleanup on Saturday for the 18th year in a row.

Crews of people grabbed a pair of gloves and gave back by improving the quality of life in Bakersfield.

Volunteers cleaned up littler and illegal dump sites and spruced up community gardens in more than 30 locations.

After the work was finished, a volunteer appreciation barbecue was held, including games and an awards ceremony for six individuals for 'Volunteer of the Year.'