Volunteers cleaned up the community in various locations in Bakersfield

Posted: Apr 07, 2019 11:41 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 07, 2019 11:41 AM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- It was a day of coming together as a community at Yokuts Park, as 2,000 volunteers came out to give Bakersfield a little cleanup.

The group "Keep Bakersfield Beautiful" hosted the Great American Cleanup on Saturday for the 18th year in a row.

Crews of people grabbed a pair of gloves and gave back by improving the quality of life in Bakersfield.

Volunteers cleaned up littler and illegal dump sites and spruced up community gardens in more than 30 locations.

After the work was finished, a volunteer appreciation barbecue was held, including games and an awards ceremony for six individuals for 'Volunteer of the Year.'

  Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

