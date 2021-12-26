Volunteers beautify ‘Welcome to Bakersfield’ sign off Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of young adults from an international world church came out Sunday morning to beautify part of the Bakersfield landscape.

More than 100 people came to Bakersfield, even some from out of town, to help clean it up. They planted trees and cleaned the area near the entrance sign off the 99.

Volunteers came from Fresno, Santa Clarita, and Los Angeles all with the goal to help keep Bakersfield beautiful.

The ground around the Bakersfield entrance sign had wood chips scattered to prevent weeds. The volunteers cleaned the area of trash and debris and planted eight trees that will one day grow to help highlight the natural beauty in the area.

The group chose the sign for a few reasons.

“It’s part of that first impression as people come into Bakersfield to see exactly what we have in this community and we want to make sure it’s a positive impression that they have,” John Enriquez a board member with Keep Bakersfield Beautiful said. “That’s why we have the trees and the chips and are beautifying the area.”

The group of volunteers is part of the World Mission Society Church of God and it’s an international group with its goal to make the Earth a healthy and beautiful place.

The group reached out to Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and they partnered up for this event.

“We are all connected in one organization from ‘ASEZ WAO’ and we all came together to believe in unity and to help Bakersfield out,” Steven Murphy a volunteer from Santa Clarita said.

If you drive in from the Grapevine heading North on the 99 you can see the work they’ve done at the Bakersfield entrance sign.