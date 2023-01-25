BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local families can now more easily file their taxes this year, thanks to one new program.

The United Way of Kern County’s volunteer income tax assistance program — also known as VITA — is available at no cost to low income families.

During the 2022 tax year, United Way says it filed over 2,000 tax returns and brought back $3.8 million in tax refunds to local families.

The United Way of Kern County says volunteers are needed to make the program possible and they will teach a potential tax preparer everything they need to know to help families file.

