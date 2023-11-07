BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you have extra blankets around the house, consider donating them to those in need in the community.

The Volunteer Center of Kern County will be hosting Blanket and Food Drive for vets and low-income seniors on Friday, Nov. 10. Besides new or clean used blankets, the center says it is also in need of gloves, beanies, socks and jackets.

The center will also be collecting Thanksgiving foods, such as canned goods and other non-perishable items. Monetary donations are also welcome.

You can drop off your donations at the Wounded Heroes Fund office, which is located at 3121 Standard St.