BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Volunteer Center of Kern County handed out the first fans from Wednesday’s “Keep Kern County Cool Fan Drive” on Friday.

Organizers said Kern’s aging population often lives on a fixed income, and paying high power bills in this summer heat is something they can’t afford. The community’s donations of new fans keep them more comfortable. Monetary donations ensure the organization can buy more fans to help even more people.

“That has assured me that every single senior who signed up for a fan is not going to be told no. I can no purchase more. This has been an amazing day, so thank you Bakersfield,” Executive Director Lori Honea said.

KGET has helped distribute more than 15,000 fans to local seniors over the last 20 years.

You can still donate fans and money. To schedule a donation, contact the Volunteer Center of Kern County at 395-9787