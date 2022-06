BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After two years of pandemic restrictions and setbacks, a Bakersfield community garden is getting a much-needed facelift.

Volunteer Union Carpenters from Local 661 worked Saturday to renovate the Seeds of Inspiration Community Garden on Eye Street in downtown Bakersfield.

The City of Bakersfield’s Recreation and Parks Department teamed up with Omega Insurance to donate materials for this project.