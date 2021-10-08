Voices of Inspiration 2021 event canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hoffmann Hospice’s Voices of Inspiration 2021 fundraiser has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said Friday the event has been canceled and ticket purchasers would be contacted in the next couple weeks.

The event, set to feature former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, was rescheduled for Oct. 27 after its 2020 event was also canceled because of the pandemic.

“Hoffmann Hospice is very grateful to our community for their continued support in order to follow our mission of celebrating the sanctity of life, providing compassionate end-of-life care and comforting the grieving. We look forward to gathering together in the future,” Hoffmann Hospice said in a statement.

For more information you can call 661-410-1010.