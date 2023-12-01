BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Voices of Christmas” will be returning to the Outlets at Tejon on Saturday, Dec. 9, and carolers rehearsed a special selection of songs Thursday evening.

Recording artist and vocal producer Charlin Neal is leading the all-volunteer group this year.

Becca Bland, Tejon Ranch marketing director, said, “We are going to start in the very center near the Christmas tree. We have about 70 carolers who will volunteer their time. We’re going to sing several beloved carols, some old, some new, and we do plan on spreading out throughout the center to sing some more.”

The concert is free and begins at 1 p.m. Outlets at Tejon is located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway in Arvin.