Visitors to City Hall will soon be required to check in with a police officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Visitors to City Hall will soon need to check in with a police officer to get past the first floor.

The city said on Friday that starting Feb. 3, visitors and city employees without a security code will be required to check in with a police officer at City Hall North, located at 1600 Truxtun Ave., before being able to access the elevator or upper floors.

Visitors conducting business at the City Clerk’s Office, Treasury or Human Resources, all located on the first floor, will not be required to check in with an officer.

The city said this change has been in the works for some time and is the first of several changes that will be made to the lobby in the following months.

“This will provide an opportunity to welcome visitors to the departments housed here, as well as offer directions,” the city said in a news release. “This change will not restrict public access to the departments in City Hall North, but will help provide a safe environment for visitors and the employees who work here.”

When visitors arrive and sign in, the city said visitors will be given a badge color-coded based on the floor they are visiting. The officer stationed in the lobby will access and call the elevator for the visitor.

“This change will also give city staff a record of who is in the building at any given time so everyone can be accounted for in the event of an emergency and/or evacuation,” the city said.

BPD officers in the lobby will be on modified duty to make the most efficient use of resources, according to the city.