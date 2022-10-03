Pie Guy Contact information for pie deals at the end of the article.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s that time of the year after weeks of fun and greasy food the Kern County Fair is getting ready to close up shop and move out until next year.

The fun and excitement the Kern County Fair brings for thousands every year is wrapping up this season’s festivities but thousands of families still came out to have one last laugh together before next year.

“Being able to enjoy time with my kids and let them experience Kern County Fair,” Cody Andrews a father of two toddlers said. “I’d say make the trip it’s worth it. Especially for the family.”

Foreign exchange students took their first bite of the fair’s unique greasy food on its last day. The exchange parents taking the kids out to the fair to to experience rides and food they may not have back at home. One favorite ride was the zipper.

“The ride the Zipper, that is my all time favorite,” Kim Rivera a foreign exchange parent said. “That’s the one thing I come to the fair for.”

“I think the Zipper as well,” Yasmeen Tarazr a foreign exchange student said. “Every time we’d make eye contact we’d burst out laughing. We’d laugh the whole way.”

A popular food vendor, the Willamette Valley Pie Company, led by the Pie Guy and his wife, were thinking of closing shop after this year but things might be different for the Kern Fair.

“We’re still thinking on the retirement thing but the reaction has been so good here we just might be back next year,” Michael Compton also known at the Kern County Fair as the Pie Guy said. “It’s looking good.”

The Kern Fair is the Pie Guy’s last event for the year and he says they have enough stock left to give a big deal to Kern locals.

“We were going to do fundraising with some school but they didn’t just have the time so we’re looking to pass that deal onto everyone at Kern County,” Compton said. “I’m talking cases of pies for 60 bucks. Come down here for four pies, frozen. Email us and we’ll get it done.”

The Pie Guy plans to stay at the Kern County Fairgrounds for two extra days before heading back to Oregon. If you’re looking to get some pie, you can reach out to the Pie Guy through email: michael@willamettevalleypie.com

