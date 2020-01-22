Visitors can get in free at most SoCal museums this weekend

Visitors will be able to get into museums in Southern California for free on Saturday as part of SoCal Museums’ Free-for-All.

More than 40 museums will open their doors to visitors free of charge. Participating museums include the J. Paul Getty Museum, La Brea Tar Pits, the National History Museum of Los Angeles County, the California Science Center and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

“We’re proud to celebrate 15 years of Free-for-All, welcoming visitors across Southern California to enjoy a wide variety of museums. It’s a great chance to revisit old favorites or discover something new,” said Jennifer Caballero, president of SoCal Museums.

The offer is for general admission only and does not apply to specially ticketed exhibitions. Parking fees still apply at each participating museum.

For a full list of participating museums, visit socalmuseums.org/free-for-all

Free visitor days are available year-round at museums across Southern California. A calendar of free days can be found at socalmuseums.org/free.