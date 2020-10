UPDATE (Oct. 23, 2:15 p.m.): The man shot in this incident has died. The coroner's office identified him as 56-year-old Raymond Joseph Gutierrez of Bakersfield, and said he was pronounced dead the morning of Oct. 10.

UPDATE: BPD has confirmed the shooting and said a person suffered major injuries due to gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Suspect information is not available at this time.