BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Visit museums for free this Saturday and Sunday with a Bank of America card, according to bank officials.

Cardholders can receive free general admission to more than 225 cultural attractions, according to bank officials. Two of the attractions include the Bakersfield Museum of Art, Saturday only, and CALM.

To find more museums visit the Bank of America Museums on Us Location Finder tool, according to bank officials.

This offer is only available to cardholders who present a Bank of America, Merrill, or Bake of America Private Bank debit or credit card, according to bank officials. This offer is not available to the cardholder’s guest.