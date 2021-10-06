Visit Bakersfield launches campaign encouraging residents to take selfies around town to promote the city and win prizes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Visit Bakersfield has launched a new social media campaign encouraging folks to take selfies around town to promote the city and win some prizes.

It’s called the Bakersfield Selfie Trail. The trail will help residents and visitors alike find Bakersfield locations like the iconic Bakersfield sign, Beale Memorial clock tower at the Kern County Museum or even the big shoe on Chester Avenue.

To participate, check in at any 12 of the 20 different Selfie Trail locations in town to qualify for a chance to win a 30-ounce Yeti tumbler or a T-shirt and hat combo.

You can sign up at VisitBakersfield.com.