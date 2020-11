BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is focusing its recruitment efforts on blood donations, especially platelets, after receiving a well-stocked inventory of COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) donations.

According to HCBB, the organization is still accepting CCP donations and will monitor their inventory as COVID-19 cases fluctuate. Since April, HCBB has received 2,786 units of CCP from 801 donors.