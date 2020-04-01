Visit Bakersfield holding coloring contest



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — To help beat the boredom of staying at home due to the coronavirus, Visit Bakersfield is holding a coloring contest.

The organization said it is sharing pages from its 2020 coloring book, which features popular Bakersfield locations, for the contest. Every week, Visit Bakersfield will share a page from its coloring book on VisitBakersfield.com/blog that can be printed out.

Artists can enter the contest by posting photos of their work in the comments section on Visit Bakersfield’s Facebook page by the end of each week. The photo with the most likes each week will be named the winner.

All photos and likes must be submitted on the Visit Bakersfield Facebook page in order to be

counted. Each week’s contest will offer a Family Fun Pack prize from a Bakersfield business.

Entrants must be at least 18 years old. Employees of the city are not eligible to receive prizes

All entrants must read and agree to the official contest rules.