BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office.

Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for reports of an apparent drowning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Todd was found in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said a post-death examination was conducted and the cause of death is pending.