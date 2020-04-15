Virtual wine tasting helps wineries stay in business

You don’t need to travel to Napa Valley to taste wine. Seven businesses in Sonoma and Napa are holding virtual wine tastings.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many wineries had to come up with other creative ways to make business.

One winery in Bakersfield, TLO, is holding virtual wine tastings every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Instagram live. They will feature two to four bottles of wine every week.

They recommend to select one or two wine bottles from their website that you are most interested in trying, but be sure to place orders by Tuesday at 2 p.m. for the virtual tasting.

TLO does offer deliveries. To place your order, call or text your order at (661) 747-1225. For more information, visit TLOWINES.com or email at infor@tlowines.com