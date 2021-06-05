Virtual Walk For Kids raises money for Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An annual tradition to help children had a virtual makeover Saturday for the pandemic — but the goal was the same.

The Ronald McDonald House kicked off the virtual edition of its annual Walk for Children. The goal is for teams to raise $160,000. They’ve already raised over $110,000.

The Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families who have to travel for their children’s medical needs. The house gives them normalcy you don’t usually find at a hospital. .

Many local families — like the Sloans — have used the one in Los Angeles.

“The Ronald McDonald House was there for us when we needed to be there,” Elias Sloan said. “We started to do the walk because we wanted to show others it’s possible to be there and also have a good time.”

Meanwhile, the Bakersfield House has helped more than 4,000 people who have traveled to Kern County for their kids’ treatment.