Virtual mental health workshop happening Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Chapter of the Links, Inc. is holding a free, virtual workshop to help today’s students and parents deal with mental health challenges.

“Ingredients for a Healthy Lifestyle” will take place on Zoom from 9-11 a.m. The workshop includes a panel discussion on various topics including coping skills, love of self and family, personal empowerment and self-discipline. After the panel discussion, there will be a break out session and Q&A.

To RSVP, email linksincbakersfield@gmail.com.