Virtual learning setting back children with autism

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dax and Ariana are your typical seven and eight-year-old, except for one thing, they’re both on the spectrum.

During this time of distance learning, a lot has changed for them. Martinique Cole, Dax and Ariana’s mother, says it has become very challenging because they are no longer in their structured routine, something they thrive on.

Eight-year-old Ariana spends most of her day independently learning, whereas Dax, 7-years-old, is online for several hours. Martinique says they both struggle with their schedule.

Martinique says she wants other parents going through the same thing to know they’re not alone and to take time for yourself. She says during the meltdowns in a given day, take a step back. Everyone is going through a ‘new’ normal and are adapting in their own ways.