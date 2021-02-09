Virtual Education Fair to be held Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools will host a Virtual Education Fair on Saturday.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and is for those who are fully credentialed, intern-eligible and holders of bachelor’s degrees or higher, according to a release. Pre-registration is required here and will be open until 5 p.m. Friday.

The event is Kern County’s largest gathering of school district recruiters in one location.

“Districts are interested in meeting individuals who qualify for multiple subject, special education, speech pathologist, school nurse, school psychologist, single subject credentials and substitutes,” the release said. “Additionally, several school districts are recruiting Career Technical Education (CTE) teachers.”