Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson to be guest speaker at CSUB celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Virgin Group founder and billionaire philanthropist Sir Richard Branson will be the keynote speaker at Cal State Bakersfield’s 50th anniversary celebration Oct. 1.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and feature local musicians and guest remarks as well as Branson, according to a CSUB release. Oct. 1 marks the anniversary of CSUB’s first day of classes in 1970.

Congressman and CSUB alumnus Kevin McCarthy will moderate the discussion and Q&A with Branson, whose business has expanded to diverse sectors, from travel to telecommunications, health to banking and music to leisure.

“Sir Richard Branson represents the infinite possibilities for our world, our future and our people when imagination and science work together to conquer new frontiers,” said CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny. “As a visionary, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Sir Richard is an example to CSUB’s students of excellence and ingenuity.”